Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funds for the construction of Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian border (103 km) –Navahi-Pirsaat highway in Hajigabul district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 3.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

