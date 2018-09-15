Azerbaijan Defense Ministry shares video on centenary of Baku's liberation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has prepared a video dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On September 15, 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included Azerbaijani Corps, entered Baku and liberated the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

The liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation is one of the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan in the 20th century. Despite the fact that many years have passed, fraternal help from the Turks is never forgotten, always remembered and will be remembered by the Azerbaijani people with a sense of gratitude.

Trend presents the video.

