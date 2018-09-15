Official welcome ceremony held for Turkey’s president in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Turkey in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev greeted President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Turkey.

The national anthems of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed the guard of honor.

The President of Turkey saluted Azerbaijani soldiers.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan posed for official photos.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news