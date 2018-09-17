MP: Baku’s liberation 100 years ago brightest page of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood

17 September 2018 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

September 15, when 100 years ago Baku was liberated from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, is the brightest page of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend Sept. 17.

He said that first of all, this event shows that this brotherhood has big and glorious history.

“At that time, soldiers of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, along with Azerbaijani soldiers, showed great heroism and freed not only Baku from the occupation, but also stopped further massacre by Bolsheviks and Dashnaks in Azerbaijan,” Huseynov said. “The liberation movement launched by the Islamic Army of the Caucasus towards Baku was successfully continued, and after that, Shamakhi, which was a strategic point, was liberated from the occupation. If Baku hadn’t been liberated from the occupation at that time, the fate of Azerbaijan would have been in question. However, Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood passed this test with head held high.”

The MP said that after Azerbaijan gained independence, the brotherhood of the two countries entered a new stage.

“The words of the great leader Heydar Aliyev 'one nation, two states' are a true embodiment of this brotherhood,” the MP noted.

Huseynov added that this friendship and brotherhood are an example for the whole world.

“There are no other countries as close to each other as Azerbaijan and Turkey in the world,” he said. "The Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship is indestructible and eternal. At the same time, the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations are of great importance for the stability, security and development of the region as well. I believe these relations will continue to develop.”

On September 15, Azerbaijan marked the centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation and a solemn parade marking this event was held at the Azadlig Square.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Despite that during 70 years of the Soviet rule this event was purposefully explained in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

