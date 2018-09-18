Appathurai: NATO welcomes Azerbaijan's contribution to int’l security

18 September 2018 00:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

NATO welcomes Azerbaijan's contribution to international security, NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said in an interview for the special project of the Georgian television company "STV" "Border ZONA".

"Azerbaijan is our consistent partner. We always welcome their contribution to international security in principle and NATO's efforts in Afghanistan, "Appathurai said.

He noted that Azerbaijan also provided NATO transit opportunities within the framework of the NATO peacekeeping mission, and also provides support in other ways.

"We have good cooperation, and I look forward to its continuation," the special representative added.

