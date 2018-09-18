Hikmet Hajiyev becomes acting department head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration

18 September 2018 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev was appointed deputy head of the foreign relations department of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration on Sept. 17, a source in the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Because the post of the head of the foreign relations department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan is currently vacant (Novruz Mammadov held this post before his appointment as prime minister), Hikmet Hajiyev basically became acting head of the department of the Presidential Administration.

Hikmet Hajiyev has been spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry since 2014.

