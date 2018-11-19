Azerbaijan, Belarus sign bilateral documents (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Lukashenko signed “The Joint Declaration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of the Republic of Belarus”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Belarus Minister of Labor and Social Protection Irina Kostevich signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Belarus in the field of social and labor affairs".

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Belarus Minister of Communications and Informatization Konstantin Shulgan signed “The Protocol of Intent on Cooperation between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Communications and Informatization of the Republic of Belarus in the fields of communication and information and communication technologies”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and Belarus Minister of Emergency Situations Vladimir Vashchenko signed “The Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2019-2021 for the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement signed between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus on October 17, 2006, in the city of Minsk”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and Chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus Roman Golovchenko signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus in the field of supply of air defense weapons and equipment”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Belarus Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Vladimir Grakun signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus in the fields of agriculture and food”.

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov and Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Andrei Shved signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus in the field of the forensic expertise”.

Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov and Belarus Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Prosecutor General`s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prosecutor General`s Office of the Republic of Belarus”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and Belarus Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Shunevich signed “The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus in the field of migration”.

The signing of documents was followed by a ceremony to launch a joint postage stamp marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Azerbaijani and Belarus presidents sealed the postage stamps and signed a stamped envelope.

