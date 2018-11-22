Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armies holding Eternity 2018 drills

22 November 2018 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

A delegation of the Air Force of Azerbaijan is taking part in a planning meeting of the "Anatolian Phoenix" and "Anatolian Eagle" military exercises, to be held in Turkey in 2019.

Currently, the “Eternity 2018” multinational exercises are being held in the Turkish town of Pinarhisar to protect oil and gas pipelines, exchange experience and increase interoperability between the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Command and staff exercises are held with the involvement of units of all the three countries simultaneously.

