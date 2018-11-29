Stoltenberg: Azerbaijan reliable partner of NATO

29 November 2018 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting with head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO Gaya Mammadov, said the Azerbaijani mission in a message Nov. 29.

Mammadov handed over his credentials to the NATO secretary general.

During the meeting, Mammadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the secretary general.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional security issues.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to participation in the Partnership for Peace program, and stressed that the country will continue joint efforts with NATO to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He informed about the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and stressed that the support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan, expressed in the final declaration of the NATO Brussels Summit, and the position of the Alliance calling for solving the conflict based on these principles are welcome.

In turn, Stoltenberg asked to convey his greetings to the president of Azerbaijan. He expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, and also thanked for the contribution made by the Azerbaijani side to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and the Afghan National Army (ANA) Trust Fund.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pomegranate production expected to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:10
House of SMEs may open in Baku in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy 15:00
Ambassador: Hungary interested in connecting to BTK (Exclusive)
Economy 14:48
How popular are non-cash payments in Azerbaijan?
Economy 14:42
Russia’s Gazprom mulls joint projects with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 14:30
Public Council created under Agency for Development of SMEs in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy 14:03
Latest
Pomegranate production expected to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:10
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 15:03
House of SMEs may open in Baku in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy 15:00
From nuclear deal to latest sanctions: Iran's port activities
Commentary 14:58
Ambassador: Hungary interested in connecting to BTK (Exclusive)
Economy 14:48
How popular are non-cash payments in Azerbaijan?
Economy 14:42
Russia’s Gazprom mulls joint projects with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 14:30
Safflower seed production exceeds 500 tons in Iran's East Azerbaijan
Economy 14:28
Turkmenistan preparing to participate in World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 14:17