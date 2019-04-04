Stoltenberg: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway contributes to success of Resolute Support mission

4 April 2019 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway contributes to the success of the mission Resolute Support mission, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a meeting of the foreign ministers of Alliance member countries, which was held in Washington on April 3-4. The meeting was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of NATO.

In his statement to the press, the Secretary General stressed that Azerbaijan is a close partner of the Alliance and works closely with NATO to restore international peace and security.

Stoltenberg also said that Azerbaijan, under the leadership of NATO introduces military and multimodal transit support within the framework of the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30 last year. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
NATO chief warns of Russia threat, urges unity in U.S. address
Other News 4 April 00:03
Trump urges NATO nations to boost their budgets even more
US 3 April 06:18
North Atlantic Council decides to extend secretary general's mandate
World 28 March 19:55
Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on
Europe 25 March 07:17
Trump says considering possible Brazilian NATO membership
US 20 March 00:21
Azerbaijan holds introductory meeting with NATO
Politics 12 March 15:23
Latest
Trump threatens to put tariffs on cars coming from Mexico
US 4 April 23:23
House of Commons sitting ends after parliament's roof leaks
Europe 4 April 22:25
Azerbaijani appointed as deputy chairman for financial issues in Russia’s Gazprom
Oil&Gas 4 April 22:08
Defense minister: Azerbaijani army fully provided with arms and ready to fight
Politics 4 April 22:03
Russian minister talks on establishment of joint industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 4 April 21:59
Minister: Only 20% of Azerbaijani armed forces fought against entire Armenian army during April battles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 April 21:43
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for National Paralympic Committee
Politics 4 April 21:42
AZPROMO: Favorable climate created in Azerbaijan to attract foreign investment
Economy 4 April 21:41
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of highway in Dashkasan district
Politics 4 April 21:41