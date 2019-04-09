Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected WB president

9 April 2019 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated newly elected President of the World Bank David Malpass, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your election as president of the World Bank,” President Aliyev said.

“We attach great importance to cooperation with the World Bank,” the president said. “In this regard, I would like to emphasize the World Bank’s close involvement in the economic reforms carried out in our country and in the financing of the large-scale infrastructure projects that we implement.”

“I hope that we will successfully continue our efforts to further deepen our cooperation on the areas of the World Bank`s activity,” President Aliyev added.

“Once again I extend my congratulations to you, and wish you the best of health and success in your responsible activities,” the president said.

