Azerbaijan’s CEC creates new working group

9 April 2019 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has created a new working group, with the relevant decision being made during the meeting of the CEC on April 9, 2019, Trend reports.

The working group will verify 41,500 signatures submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament by the initiative group of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL).

CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said that the working group will check the authenticity of signatures and the relation of these signatures to citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached voting age.

The working group will include experts from the Forensic Sciences Center of the Ministry of Justice and specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. CEC member Etibar Aliyev has been appointed coordinator of the working group.

Once the process is completed, the working group will forward the conclusions and protocol to the parliament.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 21:30
12 parties in Azerbaijan didn’t submit financial reports for CEC
Politics 21:15
Assets of Iranian bank’s Baku branch grow almost 10%
Finance 20:51
IMF expects lowest inflation in Azerbaijan among CIS countries
Economy 20:36
Double-digit growth expected in Azerbaijan’s IT sector
ICT 20:19
Azerbaijani official meets head of UN Office in Geneva (PHOTO)
Politics 20:04
Latest
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 21:30
Foreign trips during Novruz down by 50% in Iran
Tourism 21:25
Iran fails to sell oil
Iran 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company transfers 1.43B cubic meters of gas to gas network
Business 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company announces tender
Tenders 21:23
12 parties in Azerbaijan didn’t submit financial reports for CEC
Politics 21:15
UK parliament endorses PM May's Brexit delay request
Europe 21:14
Meeting with reps of Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector
Uzbekistan 21:11
Assets of Iranian bank’s Baku branch grow almost 10%
Finance 20:51