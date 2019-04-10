Opinion Way survey confirms correctness of policy in Azerbaijan - unity of leader and people

10 April 2019 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The results of the survey, conducted by the French Opinion Way Research Institute testify to the Azerbaijani realities, editor-in-chief of the Ses newspaper, political expert Bahruz Guliyev told Trend on April 10.

“The survey confirmed that Azerbaijani citizens, voters support Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and have high confidence in the president,” he said.

“The main factor stipulating the high rating of the leader not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the world is his unity with people,” the expert stressed.

“Over the past year, the president took all the necessary steps for the sake of the well-being of people,” Guliyev said. “The consistent measures were taken to ensure a decent living for people. While talking to citizens, the president listened to their problems.”

He added that along with social, economic, cultural development thanks to the president’s policy, which was continued over the past year, stability and security were also fully ensured in Azerbaijan.

"The policy being pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over the past year has attracted special attention,” Guliyev said. “Azerbaijan is demonstrating a new model of development in social, political and economic spheres to the world.”

“The fact that during various meetings, events, the president is close to citizens, quickly responds to solve their problems, listens to their problems, is a new model, new experience in the world," he said.

“The high confidence expressed by the respondents during the survey once again shows that the Azerbaijani citizens support their president and his policy,” Guliyev added. “The survey has confirmed the correctness of the policy being pursued in Azerbaijan, the unity of the leader and people."

