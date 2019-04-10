Sobhani: President Aliyev's determined push to diversify Azerbaijan's economy became key point in even more improving country’s int’l status

10 April 2019 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's measured yet determined push to diversify Azerbaijan's economy has been a key point in even more improving the international status of his country, Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, told Trend.

“President Aliyev's emphasis on agro-business, light industry, entrepreneurship, tourism, environmental remediation and information technology have all been mentioned by members of the international media as signs of Azerbaijan's move in the right direction,” he said.

Sobhani pointed out that on the international front, the fact that President Aliyev has presented Azerbaijan as a reliable, safe and long-term partner for energy importing countries of Europe is a massive boost to his country's international reputation.

“President Aliyev has positioned Azerbaijan as an island of stability within a turbulent region. Equally important, despite occupation of Azerbaijan lands, President Aliyev has shown to the world that by wanting to resolve the conflict with Armenia in a peaceful manner he is one of the responsible world leaders. It is for this reason that we see today a renewed interest by the US government, especially after the visit of US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton to Azerbaijan (and the region) in a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he added.

Sobhani went on to add that the most important factor is the person of Ilham Aliyev as President of Azerbaijan.

“When a hospital in Italy, or a school in Bulgaria or Greece turn their lights on, it will be because of Azerbaijan's natural gas. And these consumers can be confident that their energy needs will never ever be cut off, because at the top of this massive bilateral exchange is President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” he added.

Sobhani noted that Azerbaijan's geographical location at the center of the global (a true land link between East and West) allows it to become a forum for many of the issues of importance to the global community such as climate change and inter-faith dialogue.

---

