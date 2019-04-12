Azerbaijani, Russian military financiers meet in Baku

12 April 2019 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

A working meeting dedicated to “Exchange of experience in financial support of the armed forces” was held in Baku according to the plan of cooperation for 2019 between the Azerbaijani and Russian Defense Ministries, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on April 12.

During the event, officials and specialists of the Defense Ministries of both countries responsible for finance and budget delivered speeches, as well as exchanged views and made proposals for the application of best practices.

