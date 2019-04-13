Azerbaijani cadets conduct shooting exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

13 April 2019 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

An intensive training of Azerbaijani cadets is being conducted at the "Garaheybat" Training Center, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The training is held according to the academic program of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

In the course of training conducted in the field condition, the leaders of the training areas familiarize the military personnel involved in preparatory training with safety rules, shooting conditions and other requirements.

Servicemen work out the use of various types of small arms and carry out practical shooting exercises.

