Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Illegal economic activity in the occupied Azerbaijani territories creates conditions for illicit drug trafficking and other crimes, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference, being held in Baku, Trend reports on April 15.

story will be updated

