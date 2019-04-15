US impressed by Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing drug trafficking

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The US is impressed by Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing illicit drug trafficking, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcoticsand Law Enforcement Affairs Richard Glenn told reporters in Baku April 15, Trend reports.

The US supports Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing the transportation of drugs through its borders, he said.

The US wants to cooperate in Azerbaijan in this direction, he noted, expressing hope for renewed cooperation between the US and the 115 countries that make up the anti-drug trafficking group. Drug trafficking is an international problem, and no country can cope with it alone, he said.

It is necessary to ensure international partnership in this issue, he added.

He noted that Azerbaijan is geographically at the crossroads of international trade routes.

But unfortunately, this also opens the way for the transit of drugs through the country’s territory, he said.

He also touched upon the transit of drugs through the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

