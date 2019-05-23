Azerbaijani Defense Minister instructs to suppress enemy's attempts to commit provocation (PHOTO, VIDEO)

23 May 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry, who visited the frontline zone as part of Large-Scale Operational-Tactical Exercises, also visited the foremost units stationed in various directions of the front, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The defense minister checked the level of combat readiness of the units, watched the foremost positions of the Armenian armed forces and gave relevant instructions to suppress, based on the data obtained, immediately and with use of all types of firepower if needed, the enemy’s attempts to commit a provocation.

The large-scale operational-tactical exercises involving various types of troops, army corps and formations of the Azerbaijani Army kicked off on May 20 under the leadership of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, according to the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The exercises involve more up to 10,000 military personnel, 150 tanks, other armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, up to 35 aircraft and helicopters.

The exercises will complete on May 24.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Defense minister hears out reports on Azerbaijani army drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 22 May 16:51
Minister: Army personnel adopted ideas of Azerbaijanism, Heydar Aliyev's legacy
Politics 15 May 15:20
Azerbaijan's military bands to organize performances on May 9
Society 8 May 18:16
Azerbaijani defense minister instructs to maintain high level of combat readiness (PHOTO)
Politics 4 May 17:09
Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold meeting in Istanbul
Politics 1 May 14:08
Azerbaijan to take part in int'l defense exhibition in Turkey
Politics 29 April 16:32
Latest
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13:25
Finnish company to help modernize energy system of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:19
Iranian province exports more than $400,000 worth of feed for sea creatures in 2 months
Economy 13:18
Ticket sales for UEFA Europa League final in Baku continue
Society 13:18
Interest rates on loans in national currency hits record level in Uzbekistan
Economy 13:12
Kazakh insurance companies earn over $350M in 1Q2019
Economy 13:02
Tanzania's China-backed $10 billion port plan stalls over terms
World 13:01
Kazakhstan to use robots to manufacture feedstuff
Economy 12:49
Japan negotiates with Turkmenistan on cooperation in fuel and energy sectors
Oil&Gas 12:30