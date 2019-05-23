Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of garden and Central Park in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Details added (first version posted May 22 at 17:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a garden outside Tazapir Mosque and the Central Park, which was constructed along the Fuzuli street in Yasamal district, Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The head of state and first lady were informed of the work carried out here.

The landscaping and reconstruction work started in the former "Sovetski" area in November, 2013.

The head of state and first lady enjoyed a panoramic view of the capital.

Austrian Jens Hoffmann is the architect of the Central Park. There are two cafes and nine fountains in the territory of the park. Seven playgrounds were built here. The Central Park occupies an area of 20 hectares. A 347-car underground parking lot was also constructed here.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents in front of a statue of Fuzuli. The head of state and first lady familiarized themselves with the problems of citizens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news