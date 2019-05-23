Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of garden and Central Park in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

23 May 2019 07:11 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted May 22 at 17:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a garden outside Tazapir Mosque and the Central Park, which was constructed along the Fuzuli street in Yasamal district, Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The head of state and first lady were informed of the work carried out here.

The landscaping and reconstruction work started in the former "Sovetski" area in November, 2013.

The head of state and first lady enjoyed a panoramic view of the capital.

Austrian Jens Hoffmann is the architect of the Central Park. There are two cafes and nine fountains in the territory of the park. Seven playgrounds were built here. The Central Park occupies an area of 20 hectares. A 347-car underground parking lot was also constructed here.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents in front of a statue of Fuzuli. The head of state and first lady familiarized themselves with the problems of citizens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rail transportation increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
Kazakh Ministry: Kazakh, Azerbaijani companies are key participants in Trans-Caspian corridor (Exclusive)
Economy 22 May 23:10
Inside World Football: Azerbaijan is disappointed with decision of Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan
Society 22 May 21:31
Mesut Ozil addresses Azerbaijanis
Society 22 May 20:48
Turkish president Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 22 May 20:25
Transport hub planned to be created in Baku's Sabunchu settlement
Business 22 May 20:25
Latest
Coach crash kills 2, injures 17 in Vietnam
Other News 08:11
North Macedonia's FM urges EU to start accession negotiations
World 07:33
Rail transportation increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
Israeli researchers brew ancient beer from 5,100-year-old yeast
Israel 06:20
Over 4,255 migrants voluntarily repatriated from Libya in 2019
Other News 05:35
2022 World Cup to keep 32-team format, says FIFA
Other News 04:58
Trump's Japan trip not expected to focus on trade: official
US 04:25
Iran asserts full control on north of Strait of Hormuz
Politics 03:57
Turkey's Erdogan and Trump may meet soon
Turkey 03:23