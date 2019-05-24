Azerbaijani Vice Speaker: Some countries spent millions dollars to prevent implementation of BTC pipeline project

24 May 2019 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some countries spent $100 million to prevent the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline project, Azerbaijani Vice-Speaker Valeh Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks in Baku during the round table discussion entitled “Energy Security in Azerbaijan”, Trend reports on May 24.

"The financing of this project by the World Bank was important,” he said. “Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev personally presented this project to the World Bank’s management and it was implemented thanks to the authority of the great leader."

Alasgarov added, “Azerbaijan has made itself known in the international arena. If there were not solidarity and unity of people and authorities in Azerbaijan, then it would not have been possible to carry out this work."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
VISA: introduction of financial technologies a promising direction for Azerbaijan
Finance 14:48
Competitions underway within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 14:40
Azerbaijani team talks about reaching finals at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 14:28
Ukraine’s Marine Engineering Bureau talks current plans in Azerbaijan
Economy 14:26
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to expand activities on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Economy 13:47
Different varieties of Ceylon tea to appear in Azerbaijani market
Economy 13:35
Latest
VISA: introduction of financial technologies a promising direction for Azerbaijan
Finance 14:48
Turkish Ministry of Health opens tender to buy medical equipment
Turkey 14:43
Competitions underway within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 14:40
Agrarian Credit Corporation plays an important role in agriculture sector of Kazakhstan
Economy 14:40
Turkey eyes to create JV with Azerbaijan for production of fertilizers
Economy 14:39
Bomb kills senior cleric during Friday prayers at Afghan mosque
World 14:33
Azerbaijani team talks about reaching finals at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 14:28
Ukraine’s Marine Engineering Bureau talks current plans in Azerbaijan
Economy 14:26
North Korea blames U.S. for failed summit, urges 'new calculation'
World 13:54