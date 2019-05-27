Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister talks protection of border at Keshikchidag

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

The border at the Keshikchidag section is guarded by the border services of Azerbaijan and Georgia, said Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He said that, after the collapse of the USSR, Azerbaijan and Georgia automatically became legal successors of the administrative borders that existed between them, as per international law. Subsequently, these borders became state borders and were taken under the control of the border services of the two countries.

“Movement to the caves in the Keshikchidag nature reserve, at the request of the Georgian side and in accordance with a mutual agreement, was carried out by Georgian pilgrims under the control of Azerbaijani border guards. This is still the case today. As for the implementation of some economic and other work on its territory, it is the sovereign right of each party," he said.

Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, stated earlier that the Keshikchidag (David Gareja monastery complex) cave monastery complex includes many historical, architectural and religious sites scattered about 25 kilometers along the slopes of the semi-desert Gareja ridge, which the Azerbaijani-Georgian state border crosses through, dividing it into half. A part of Keshikchidag is located on the territory of Aghstafa District of Azerbaijan (75 kilometers from the district center), and the other part is on the territory of Sagarejo Municipality in Kakheti Region of Georgia.

