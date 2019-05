Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Following the one-on-one meeting, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda were joined by their delegations for a meeting in an expanded format, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The presidents made speeches at the meeting.

story will be updated

