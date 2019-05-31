Azerbaijani, Polish presidents unveil memorial plaques commemorating Polish architects in Baku (PHOTO)

31 May 2019 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

A ceremony to unveil memorial plaques commemorating Polish architects has been held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda attended the ceremony held in the Polish Architects Street.

One of the streets in Baku was named after the Polish Architects in order to perpetuate the names of Polish architects. Memorial plaques feature the names of Polish architects Jozef Goslawski, Kazimir Skurevich, Jozef Ploszko and Eugeniusz Skibinski. Architect of the memorial plaques is Elbay Gasimzade.

