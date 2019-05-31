Azerbaijan, Poland sign bilateral documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:35)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Poland documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli and Main Inspector of State Plant Health and Seed Inspection Service of Poland Andrzej Chodkowski signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of phytosanitary between the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Main Inspectorate of Plant Health and Seed Inspection Service of the Republic of Poland.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Krzysztof Ardanowski signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland.

Chairman of Azerbaijan State Security Service Madat Guliyev and Deputy Head of the Internal Security Agency of Poland Krzysztof Waclawek signed the “Agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Poland”.

