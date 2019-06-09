Azerbaijani president congratulates Portuguese counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Portugal Day.

I believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Portugal peace and prosperity," President Aliyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news