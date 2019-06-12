Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia in Gabala for meeting

12 June 2019 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

A trilateral meeting will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan today on June 12 between Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey and Levan Izoria, Minister of Defense of Georgia, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views will be held on prospects for the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

The ministers have already arrived in Gabala.

