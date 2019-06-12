Azerbaijani parliament, OSCE PA mull regional security issues

12 June 2019 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation and the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation” have kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijani parliament and as part of cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The event is attended by OSCE PA President George Tsereteli and Vice-President Azay Guliyev, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova, Vice-President of the Bundestag Thomas Opperman, Vice-Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Sureyya Sadi Bilgic, Azerbaijani, Turkish, German MPs and ambassadors of these countries, media representatives.

The event aims to create a Baku platform for dialogue and cooperation, consisting of MPs of Azerbaijan, Germany and Turkey, as part of which the ways to prevent threats to security, strengthen mutual trust and dialogue, bring cooperation between participating countries to a qualitatively new level, develop relations in the transport and energy sectors will be discussed.

The Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation within the Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation is planned to be held annually in June in Baku.

