Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan pursues independent foreign policy

12 June 2019 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Eyyub Israfilov - Trend:

Azerbaijan pursues an independent foreign policy, Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said during an event dedicated to Azerbaijan's foreign policy held at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, USA on June 11, Trend reports.

During the event, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is based on several principles, one of them being the principle of multivectoralism.

“Azerbaijan’s geopolitical realities dictate that Azerbaijan should have a multivectoral foreign policy, first of all with its neighbors, as well as Central Asian countries across the Caspian Sea, with whom Azerbaijan manages to build a constructive dialogue and effective cooperation,” he said.

According to him, this principle prioritizes relations with immediate neighbors for Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan also manages to maintain good relations with the US, the EU, China and other partners.

Hajiyev went on to say that one of the cornerstones of the country’s foreign policy is the guarantee of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, as well as the establishment of a mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Azerbaijan pursues an independent foreign policy based on its national interests, and in this difficult geography we try to understand our neighbors and also ask our neighbors to understand our realities,” he said.

Hajiyev also touched on the importance of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, where people of different backgrounds and faiths have coexisted for centuries.

“Azerbaijan also promotes these values at the international level, and we strongly support dialogue of civilizations,” he noted.

The Atlantic Council, an influential think tank operating in Washington, DC, USA, hosted an event dedicated to Azerbaijan's foreign policy on June 11.

During the event, a conversation was held with Hikmet Hajiyev, moderated by former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Morningstar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey invite Georgia to take part in joint exercises
Politics 16:56
Hikmet Hajiyev speaks at Atlantic Council in Washington, DC
Politics 15:40
Azerbaijani energy minister, German Bundestag delegation mull regional issues (PHOTO)
Business 15:40
Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue & Co-op established
Politics 15:34
Azerbaijan may initiate projects to objectively explore conflicts in South Caucasus
Politics 15:26
Grand National Assembly vice-speaker in Baku: joint position required to fight terrorism
Politics 14:36
Latest
Bakcell expands career & employment opportunities for youth (PHOTO)
Society 17:00
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey invite Georgia to take part in joint exercises
Politics 16:56
SOCAR: Baku oil refinery modernized by over 30%
Oil&Gas 16:51
Ford Motor opens research center in Tel Aviv
Other News 16:39
Senior executives of Japanese companies visit Iran
Politics 16:38
Change in prices for consumer goods in Azerbaijan for January-May
Economy 16:19
Uber to unveil next-generation Volvo self-driving car
Other News 16:18
Uzbekistan plans to increase the duty on import of shoes
Uzbekistan 16:14
President Ilham Aliyev receives vice-president of German Bundestag
Politics 16:12