TurkPA: Azerbaijani First VP at forefront of gender equality movement in world

14 June 2019 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani First Vice-President, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva is at the forefront of the gender equality movement in the world and contributes to this sphere by her versatile activity, Altynbek Mamayusupov, secretary general of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking states (TurkPA), said.

Mamayusupov made the remarks at the international conference on “Role of women of the Turkic world in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” in Baku, Trend reports on June 14.

story will be updated

