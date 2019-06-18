Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening of new training center

18 June 2019 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and other officials of the Ministry have attended the opening of a new training center, Trend reports on June 18.

The participants were informed that the necessary infrastructure has been created for the training of military personnel at the center. Training firing, practical exercises on the control of various combat and special equipment in difficult weather conditions and terrain, as well as practical exercises will be conducted at the center.

Hasanov then toured other military facilities in the territory of the center and watched field exercises involving various units.

