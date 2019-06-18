Azerbaijani defense ministry clarifies incident with ricocheted tank shell (PHOTO)

18 June 2019 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov clarified the incident when a tank shell fell in a residential house during the exercises at the Seyfeli training ground in Ganja city, Trend reports on June 18.

“Seyfeli landfill has been existing since the Soviet period,” he said. “The exercises have been held there for 70 years and such cases have never occurred. During the exercises, the shell ricocheted off the rock and fell in the house. I instructed to suspend the exercises in connection with this incident. The commission is clarifying this issue. The damage will be reimbursed to the owner of the house. Fortunately, it was a training shell. If it were a war shell, there would be victims."

The minister added that after the commission clarifies this incident, a decision will be made as to whether the exercises at this training ground shall be continued.

