Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing Ramil Usubov secretary of the Security Council under the President, Trend reports on June 20 referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

According to another presidential decree, Ramil Usubov has been dismissed from the post of interior minister.

