Azerbaijani military products to be showcased at int’l exhibition in Moscow

21 June 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2019" will be held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Moscow on June 25-30, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry on June 21.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry will attend the event organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense Industry.

For the first time, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry will be represented at ARMY-2019, one of the world's biggest exhibitions in the field of armaments and military equipment.

A delegation will be headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev.

In the national pavilion the ministry will showcase the export products, namely, sniper rifles, assault rifles, pistols, assault machine guns, grenade launchers, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), mortars, ammunition of various calibers, etc.

The 30-mm 2A42 automatic cannon and 7.62-mm semi-automatic sniper rifle "Yirtici" produced at the enterprises of the ministry will be showcased for the first time at the international exhibition abroad.

Musayev is expected to meet with the representatives of the Russian state bodies and the government, heads of participating delegations from a number of countries and representatives of leading companies within the exhibition.

The participants and visitors will be informed and invited to the 4th international defense exhibition "ADEX-2020", to be held in Baku.

The "ARMY-2019" exhibition is the third international exhibition at which the ministry is represented by a stand over the last two months. The ministry was represented at the IDEF-2019 and MILEX-2019 exhibitions in Turkey and Belarus in April-May.

