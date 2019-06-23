Ilham Aliyev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg

23 June 2019 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of your country," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Luxembourg everlasting peace and prosperity."

