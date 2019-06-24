Azerbaijan's First VP attends opening ceremony of UN Civil Service Forum (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Co-organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations, the UN Public Service Forum has today kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the Forum, and made a speech at the event.

Speakers at the event included the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev, and Rector of Gunadarma University, Vice-president of Indonesian Private University Association Prof. Eko Sri Margianti.

Liu Zhenmin presented the UN special award for promoting public services through application of digital management in Azerbaijan to Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Forum is annually held ahead of the UN Public Service Day since June 23, 2003. The purpose of the Forum is to hold discussions related to the issues on public administration, advanced public service delivery models, innovations and relevant topics in this field, as well as to ensure interstate exchange of advanced practices in this area. The Forum will also feature the award ceremony of the most advanced and innovative models in the field of public services.

The Forum involves more than 500 delegates from over 190 countries, including ministers of public administration and public services from various countries, as well as senior executives of local authorities, academic circles and private sector. The event will feature plenary sessions, different workshops and parallel events. It also plans to award this year's winners of the UN Public Services Award in 5 different categories.

Furthermore, the State Agency is planning to sign cooperation agreements with a number of foreign countries.

The most important factors contributing to the organization of the forum in the Republic of Azerbaijan are achievements of the country in the field of public services, the successful activity of “ASAN service” and receiving the UN Public Service Award in 2015.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news