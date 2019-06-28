OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes prisoner exchange between Azerbaijan and Armenia

28 June 2019 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister, Miroslav Lajčák, met with Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, acting also on behalf of Minsk Group Co-Chair Stéphane Visconti of France, and with Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzykn, Trend reports referring to OSCE.

Chairperson Lajčák was briefed on the results of the Co-Chairs’ recent consultations, including the meetings between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held under the auspices of the Co-Chairs in Moscow on 15 April and Washington, D.C. on 20 June. The Co-Chairs also informed the Slovak Chair of progress on humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier in the day.

Lajčák expressed his full support for the Minsk process and the work of the Co-Chairs, and the efforts by the sides to reduce tensions and create an atmosphere conducive to peace and substantive progress in negotiations.

Commenting on the prisoner exchange, the Chairperson-in-Office said “We welcome this humanitarian gesture, which shows how dialogue can bring about positive results for the people affected by conflict.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Mariya Stadnik grabs gold at 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 20:27
MFA: Party interested in Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement shouldn’t avoid talks
Politics 19:41
PACE releases appeal over Azerbaijani hostages in Armenian captivity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19
Azerbaijan demonstrates DOST concept in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 18:06
Revenues of Baku Metro from passenger transportation up by over 20%
Society 17:59
EU and Eastern partners discuss environment protection
Economy 17:57
Latest
Police shut down Germany's largest online shop for illegal narcotics
Europe 23:38
Azerbaijani female wrestler wins silver of 2nd European Games
Society 23:02
Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony of launching “Promotion of inclusive education through traditional arts” project (PHOTO)
Society 22:52
Putin’s meeting with UK PM seen as positive factor after long break in top-level contacts
Russia 22:47
Russia wraps up large-scale military drills involving 150,000 troops
Russia 22:08
Mosque blast injures 10 in Afghanistan's northern province
World 21:35
Azerbaijan earns over $16M providing satellite services in 5 months
ICT 20:38
Azerbaijan’s Mariya Stadnik grabs gold at 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 20:27
Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports by 12% in May
Business 19:43