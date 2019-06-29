Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency to start co-op with SME Association in Switzerland (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

29 June 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Kamalya Mammadli - Trend:

Bern hosted the eighth meeting of the joint commission on trade and economic cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the Federal Council of the Swiss Confederation, Trend reports.

As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation issues was signed between the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Swiss Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises Josef Rosenflu.

The memorandum involves the mutual exchange of information in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation and SMEs, as well as the exchange of experience and joint activities for the development of SMEs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Azerbaijan-Switzerland trade grows almost 9 times
Economy 12:01
Azerbaijani company Oz Dad eyes to export canned products
Economy 11:59
Producer of herbal mixtures in Azerbaijan to expand export geography
Economy 10:31
Ranking of private exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan
Economy 09:50
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Bilasuvar district
Politics 09:33
Ranking of exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan
Economy 09:33
Latest
Tashkent Mechanical Plant to commission 16 new enterprises
Economy 12:06
Minister: Azerbaijan-Switzerland trade grows almost 9 times
Economy 12:01
Azerbaijani company Oz Dad eyes to export canned products
Economy 11:59
Iran eyes to produce 800,000 tons of copper concentrate
Business 11:32
Residents of Kazakhstan's Arys return home after ammo depot explosion
Central Asia 11:26
Uzbekistan explains why its first NPP be constructed by Rosatom
Oil&Gas 11:05
Turkmenistan aims to strengthen export potential of fuel & energy complex
Economy 11:01
Over 50,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in April
Turkey 10:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:45