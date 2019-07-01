Mexican representative: Azerbaijan - one of most important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee (PHOTO)

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has organized the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku at a high level, Mexican representative Francisco Vidrages, participating in the session, said, Trend reports.

The Mexican representative noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most important countries in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

During the session, fruitful discussions are held on heritage issues, he said, adding that by hosting these events, Azerbaijan makes a solid contribution to the preserving the world heritage.

Saying that he is in Azerbaijan for the first time, Vidrages added that he really liked the country. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country and people are very hospitable, he stressed.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held on June 30 at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held in Baku from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

