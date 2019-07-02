CoE official: Azerbaijan, Council of Europe established fruitful co-op in judicial sphere

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Council of Europe (CoE) and Azerbaijan have established fruitful cooperation in the judicial and legal spheres, Head of the CoE Department of Justice and Legal Cooperation Hanne Juncher said at the presentation of a new CoE project "Improving the efficiency and quality of the judicial system in Azerbaijan", which was held in Baku, Trend reports.

Juncher added that the project will serve to further develop cooperation between the CoE and Azerbaijan.

The CoE has a long-term cooperation with various structures of Azerbaijan in this direction, including the Ministry of Justice, she said, adding that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in improving its judicial system.

Juncher noted that the new project will improve the efficiency of the judicial system.

The CoE department head expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the fruitful cooperation.

