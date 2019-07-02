President Ilham Aliyev phones Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

2 July 2019 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

On July 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Belarus President on the excellent organization of the second European Games, and the Belarus athletes’ achievements during the competitions. The head of state also extended his congratulations to President Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Belarus-the Independence Day, and wished the people of Belarus progress and prosperity.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations and warm words.

The presidents expressed their confidence that bilateral friendly ties between the two countries will continue to successfully develop, and exchanged views on prospects for Azerbaijan-Belarus relations.

