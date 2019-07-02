Sec.-Gen. of Iranian Chamber of Commerce arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Alireza Ashraf, Secretary General of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Ashraf is accompanied by members of the Iranian Parliament Committee on planning, budget and calculations.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov.

The delegation will also visit the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

