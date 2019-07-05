Amount of rewards defined for winning Azerbaijani athletes, their coaches at 2nd European Games in Minsk

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to define the amount of rewards for the athletes of Azerbaijan who won medals at the 2nd European Games held in Minsk as well as their coaches.

In accordance with the order, the amount of rewards for the athletes of Azerbaijan who won medals at the 2nd European Games held in Minsk as well as their coaches, is defined as below:

1.1. Each athlete who won the first place – 50,000 manats, his or her coach – 25,000 manats;

1.2. Each athlete who took the second place – 30,000 manats, his or her coach – 15,000 manats;

1.3. Each athlete who took the third place – 20,000 manats, his or her coach – 10,000 manats;

1.4. Senior coaches of national teams - in the amount awarded to the coach whose athlete showed the best result;

2. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan shall resolve the issues arising from this order.

