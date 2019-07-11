Azerbaijani FM meets with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

11 July 2019 21:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by Dunja Mijatović, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the election of the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe and expressed readiness to work with the new head of the organization.

Dunja Mijatović expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for organizing the program of the visit and noted that on the sidelines of her visit fruitful discussions were held with the relevant governmental agencies and a visit to the detention center took place. Stressing that one of the main goals of her visit to Azerbaijan is the human rights of internally displaced persons, the Commissioner highlighted her meeting with the internally displaced persons and highly appreciated the work done by the Government of Azerbaijan for their dignified life.

In his turn, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the Commissioner about the latest meetings on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as the ways of advancing the negotiations based on the substance. Underlining that the position of Azerbaijan in negotiations remains unchanged, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and return of the internally displaced persons to their homelands.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues of mutual interest and concern.

