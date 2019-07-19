Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in International Army Games-2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani servicemen will represent Azerbaijan in the International Army Games-2019 that will be held from August 3 to 17 in 10 countries, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the competitions "Sea Cup" in Azerbaijan, "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen" in Russia, "Masters of artillery fire" in Kazakhstan, "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus and "Military Medical Relay" in Uzbekistan.

