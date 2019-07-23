Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

23 July 2019 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

A group of peacekeepers of the Azerbaijani army has been sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the rotation plan for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Presently, 120 servicemen, including two medical officers and six staff officers of the Azerbaijani army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

