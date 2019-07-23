Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-China ties developing at high level (PHOTO)

23 July 2019 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov met with a delegation led by head of the international department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Song Tao, Trend reports on July 23.

While delivering speech at the meeting, Ahmadov said that the visit of the Chinese delegation to Azerbaijan is of great importance in terms of the development of bilateral relations.

He stressed that the relations between the two countries are strategic.

"The Azerbaijan-China relations are developing at a high level and covering various spheres,” he said. “I believe that these relations will continue to develop."

Ahmadov said that one of the most important aspects of the joint activity of Azerbaijan and China is the dialogue between the ruling parties.

In his turn, Tao thanked Ahmadov for the hospitable reception and stressed that high-level cooperation has been established between China and Azerbaijan.

"We are glad of Azerbaijan’s success and appreciate the socio-economic development in the country,” he said. “I am confident that the China-Azerbaijan relations, based on friendship and mutual respect, will continue to develop."

