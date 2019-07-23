Azerbaijani FM receives State Secretary of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation headed by State Secretary of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Santiago Mba Eneme Nsuga, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Expressing gratification over the visit to Azerbaijan, Santiago Mba Eneme Nsuga presented the invitation letter addressed to H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum to be held in Equatorial Guinea on November 27-29, 2019 and asked the foreign minister to present the invitation letter to President Aliyev.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Mammadyarov underlined that he will present the letter to President Aliyev.

Furthermore, Mammadyarov expressed hope that the high-level delegation from Equatorial Guinea will participate in the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement held in October 2019.

The sides also exchanged the views on the issues of mutual interest.

