Azerbaijani president receives president of International Astronautical Federation (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Astronautical Federation Jean-Yves Le Gall, Trend reports on July 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

The achievements in the development of space industry in Azerbaijan were highlighted at the meeting. It was noted that the high technologies, including space industry are one of the priority areas in Azerbaijan.

The launch of Azerbaijan`s third satellite into orbit was described as an important event. They stressed the importance of the fact that Azerbaijan is a member of the global space family.

The parties underlined that relations between Azerbaijan and France are developing successfully in a variety of fields, including in the sphere of space industry. The expansion of Azerbaijan`s cooperation with the International Astronautical Federation was hailed.

The parties exchanged views over prospects for bilateral cooperation.

