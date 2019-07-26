Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Zhara festival (PHOTO)

26 July 2019 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Celebrities stepped out on the red carpet for the launch of Zhara-2019 International Music Festival at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva was among honorary guests of the event.

The organizers of the festival are People`s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

